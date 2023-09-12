Fahmi: Reenactment of book signing ceremony on country’s formation at Malaysia Day celebration

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): A reenactment of the book signing ceremony on the formation of Malaysia 60 years ago is expected to be the highlight of the Malaysia Day 2023 celebration at the Unity Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak, this Saturday.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the chairman of the National Day and Malaysia Day 2023 Main Committee, said the segment was a reminder of the moments of Malaysia’s formation by previous leaders.

“I think it’s a rather special segment,” he said when appearing as a guest on the “Hari Malaysia 2023: Memaknai Segulai Sejalai” programme broadcast by Astro Awani tonight.

On this year’s Malaysia Day theme, Segulai Sejalai, which in Iban language means in line or walking side by side, Fahmi said this can be observed through the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah and delegation.

“(Kembara Kenali Borneo) reflects how the King and the people and completely united. It is a very meaningful manifestation of National Day and Malaysia Day.

“His Majesty drove himself, going through rural roads and this is rarely seen. This instils a love for the Royal Institution,” he said.

According to Fahmi, the Malaysia Day event in Kuching is being organised two days before the countdown with a Rahmah sale that will gather entrepreneurs around the Unity Stadium.

In addition, he said the National Archives will bring the original book of the formation of Malaysia to the location of the celebration, in addition to cultural performances, folk concerts and fireworks displays.

“Some 3,000 people are expected to be at the Unity Stadium and seats while seats will also be provided for the public outside the stadium.

“I hope all Malaysians will watch the Malaysia Day celebrations at the Kuching Unity Stadium on all channels (media). Don’t forget to fly the Jalur Gemilang and embed in your heart and soul the meaning of being a Malaysian,” he said. — Bernama