Fire and Rescue Dept in talks with JPA for service grade restructuring

LABUAN (Sept 12): The Fire and Rescue Department is currently engaged in discussions with the Public Services Department (JPA) on the restructuring of service grades for its personnel.

Its Director-General Datuk Seri Abdul Wahad Mat Yassin said his department had highlighted the necessity for this restructuring to the JPA, particularly in light of the ongoing nationwide upgrades to fire stations.

“These discussions are actively underway in three phases, underscoring the importance of aligning the service grade structure with the evolving needs and capabilities of the department.

“While the talks are ongoing, it is evident that both departments are committed to ensuring that the restructuring process is conducted with thorough consideration and diligence,” he said at a press conference after the Excellent Service Award (APC) Fire and Rescue Service Award Ceremony at Dorsett Grand Labuan Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Fire and Rescue Department is set to undergo a significant upgrade in its fire emergency assets as a proactive move to address the ever-evolving challenges faced during rescue operations.

He said the department had submitted a request for the acquisition of new assets (like rescue boats) in the fourth rolling plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“The acquisition of new assets aims to better equip the fire personnel to respond effectively to emergency situations. With an eye on the impending monsoon season, the department has prepared for the potential challenges it may bring,” he said.

He added that in a crucial step towards ensuring seamless coordination and readiness, the department had recently convened a meeting with the National Security Council (NSC) to discuss preparations.

Abdul Wahab emphasised the department’s commitment to maintaining operational strength during this critical period and to this end, the department has instituted a policy whereby only 20 percent of its personnel will be granted leave, particularly during the monsoon season.

“With the acquisition of new assets and stringent personnel policies in place, they will be well-prepared to face any emergency that may arise during the upcoming monsoon season,” he said. – Bernama