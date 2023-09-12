Fire razes 15-door block at BRS Sungai Asap, 120 rendered homeless

BINTULU (Sept 12): One block of a longhouse at Uma Nyaving in the Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS), Sungai Asap was razed by fire yesterday morning.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit said the 15 doors of Block B were completely destroyed, leaving 120 people homeless.

“Other blocks that were not affected are Block A and C. There is no information on casualties. The cause of the fire has not been confirmed,” he said in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Abun said the people would often express their dissatisfaction with the government each time a fire occurred at BRS Sungai Asap.

“The main expression is the government’s failure to build a fire station in Sungai Asap until today. As of 2019, a Class E fire station has been approved by the government.

“It’s just that the approved station has not been built yet,” he said.

“For Keadilan Hulu Rajang and MPN Keadilan Sarawak, we will help as much as we can to meet the urgent needs of the fire victims.

“With this fire disaster, we hope that the budget for the construction of a fire station in Sungai Asap will be included in Budget 2024 to be tabled in Parliament this October,” he said.