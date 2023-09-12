Firemen rescue cat stuck on coconut tree in Batu Niah

MIRI (Sept 12): Firefighters from the Batu Niah fire station rescued a cat that was stuck on a 15-foot-tall coconut tree at Tanjung Belipat in Batu Niah for three days.

In a statement, the Batu Niah fire station said the firefighters were notified about the incident at 4.58pm and a team of firefighters were immediately mobilised to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 5.01pm, the firefighters met with the complainant who is also the cat owner. She informed the firefighters that her furry friend had been stuck on the coconut tree,” it said.

Batu Niah fire station said the firefighters managed to rescue the cat by climbing up to the coconut tree using a ladder and the operation lasted for about 20 minutes.

“The cat was reunited with its owner after being brought down from the coconut tree.”

The operation ended at 5.23pm.