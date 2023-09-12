I saw four prison staff beat inmate, says star witness

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 12): A star witness in the trial of a senior prison officer and nine prison wardens told the High Court here on Tuesday that he identified four out of ten prison personnel whom he claimed to have beaten an inmate at an isolation cell four years ago.

Arsit Indanan, 23, who is a detainee under Section 302 of the Penal Code for allegedly murdering an e-hailing driver three years ago, told Justice Datuk Christopher Chin Soo Yin that what he meant with “identified the four prison personnel” was that he saw them beating up the deceased, Shainal Mukhtar, 36.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Arsit testified that he saw the incident at the prison in Kepayan.

To a question, the witness further said that Shainal was already in prison when he was detained there.

“Shainal was already in the prison when I was detained and I knew Shainal when he was assigned to work at the prison office.

“When I saw Shainal was beaten up, at that time I was placed at Gemilang isolation cell with Shainal,” Arsit explained.

To another question, Arsit said that he with three other detainees were placed at cell number 5 while Shainal was at cell number 11.

“I don’t know about the distance between both cells but it is near,” said Arsit.

He testified that a prison personnel had beaten Shainal, who was wearing straightjacket, with a rattan on his left chest.

Arsit further testified that another prison personnel had hit Shainal’s body to the wall at least three to four times.

“I also saw a prison personnel hit Shainal using his hand while another prison personnel hit Shainal’s head to the cell grill around two to three times,” he explained.

To another question, Arsit said he did not know whether the alleged incident occurred during day or night and he also did not know the date.

He further said that during the alleged incident there was no barrier or anything that could block his vision.

Arsit had also positively identified the four prison personnel at the court.

Prison inspector Mohd Dzulfikri Mohd Safri, 28, and wardens Barry Jipmon, 30, Farizan Mokri, 40, Mohd Saiful Saidin, 34, Amran Yasik, 25, Ab Mutalib @ Talib Abd Rasul, 40, Zerry Maidin, 33, Tomy Momoh, 36, Shahryll Nazry Wan Sofian, 25, and Muhammad Fazi Lakui, 32, were accused of murdering Shainal in Gemilang isolation cell number 11, at the Gemilang block of the Kota Kinabalu Central Prison at Jalan Kepayan about 4.20pm between October 2 and 4, 2019.

The nine prison wardens and the senior prison officer, who were represented by counsel PJ Perira, Hairul V Othman and Dominic Chew, were jointly charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment provides for the death sentence upon conviction.

The trial will resume on September 14.