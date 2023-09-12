Jobless Kuching man jailed for hitting, strangling sister

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced an unemployed man to six months in jail for causing hurt to his 38-year-old sister.

Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan convicted Mohammad Adams Lee Mohammad Sanny, 32, on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 326A of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term of up to one year, or a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Mason also ordered for Mohammad Adams’ jail sentence to take effect from the date of his arrest on July 24, 2023.

He committed the offence at the family home in Petra Jaya here around 2.45pm on July 24, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, he suddenly hit his sister in the left eye and proceeded to strangle her.

The victim immediately lodged a police report, which led to Mohammad Adams’ arrest on the same day around 9.55pm.

The investigations found that the sister sustained abrasions on her left cheek and a laceration wound on her left wrist.

Mohammad Adams has multiple past criminal records involving drug abuse and causing hurt to another person.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while Mohammad Adams was unrepresented by legal counsel.