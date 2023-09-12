Kembara Kenali Borneo: Sri Aman stop cancelled due to Agong’s prior commitment in Kuching

SRI AMAN (Sept 12): The decision to cancel the Kembara Kenali Borneo planned stop in Sri Aman was made due to the prior commitment of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to attend the State Banquet last night (Sept 12).

This was confirmed by Istana Negara through an announcement via their Facebook page today.

According to Istana Negara, throughout the journey on their way down to Kuching from Sibu, His Majesty and the royal entourage received a warm welcome from local residents who were eager to catch a glimpse of Their Majesties.

His Majesty was also reported to have stopped and slowed the convoy’s vehicles in several areas and villages to greet the excited local residents.

Local residents also swarmed the royal convoy as the entourage arrived at a petrol station in Layar, Betong after eight hours on the road, at 4.30pm.

After the stop at the station, His Majesty and the entourage continued their journey to Kuching and were unable to visit the Bandar Sri Aman Mosque and Fort Alice as originally scheduled.

His Majesty was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony and state dinner of the Sarawak State Government at 8.30pm last night.