KTMB witnesses remarkable surge in post-pandemic rail travel

PAHANG (Sept 12): Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has reported a substantial resurgence in passenger numbers this year, marking a significant recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic impact.

The railway operator, renowned for its East Coast train services, has experienced a noteworthy uptick in ridership, particularly on the scenic route to Dabong, which has emerged as a sought-after destination for domestic tourists, said KTMB’s electric train service (ETS) marketing and promotion manager Noor Haslini Shahruddin.

“KTMB’s Express Rakyat Timuran, which operates between Johor Bahru and Tumpat with stops including Kuala Lipis, saw a sharp dip in ridership during the pandemic’s peak.

“However, as of July 2023, ridership figures have rebounded impressively to reach 435,310 passengers, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.”

Noor Haslini said this when met during an interview session with members of the media fraternity as part of the Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip programme, at Pulut Rendang Anak Jamil Kuala Lipis here yesterday.

Earlier, Noor Haslini joined the group from KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur to depart to their final destination for the third day of the programme in Kuala Lipis.

In 2022, KTMB transported approximately 2.9 million passengers for their Shuttle Timuran service over the entire year.

In stark contrast, by July 2023 alone, the railway company had already carried a remarkable 3.6 million passengers, indicating a robust resurgence in rail travel demand for the specific service.

The Sama-Sama Travel Campaign, introduced in January this year, has also played a pivotal role in encouraging rail travel.

“As long as you are a Malaysian citizen, the Sama-Sama Travel Campaign offers a 25 per cent discount for a group of four or more travellers using our ETS services.

“This initiative is designed to inspire Malaysians to explore the nation via rail,” she affirmed.

KTMB also remains steadfast in its commitment to offering a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for Malaysians, with exclusive discounts available for senior citizens and students.

Furthermore, KTMB has made significant improvements to its train services, introducing specialised coaches such as conference and chillax coaches, elevating the travel experience for charter train enthusiasts.