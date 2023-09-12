Kuala Lipis embarking on journey to bolster its tourism infrastructure

PAHANG (Sept 12): Kuala Lipis, a charming town in the heart of Pahang, is embarking on a journey to bolster its tourism infrastructure.

In this respect, Lipis District Council chairman Datuk Mohd Hafizi Ibrahim is rallying for support from both state and federal authorities to catalyse improvements in the town’s infrastructure, which he believes will unlock its tourism potential.

“We are committed to enhancing the tourism experience in Kuala Lipis by investing in vital infrastructures.

“We aim to make Kuala Lipis a more attractive destination for visitors, highlighting our natural wonders, rich history, and vibrant culture.

“Therefore, we hope that the federal and state governments, as well as the other relevant authorities will realise this potential and provide good support especially in terms of infrastructure development,” she said.

Mohd Hafizi said this in an interview during a dinner as part of Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip programme, at Azmi Ikan Stim Tempoyak in Kuala Lipis here last night.

Elaborating further, Mohd Hafizi said Kuala Lipis’ endeavour to bolster its tourism infrastructure focuses on key aspects, including expanding lodging options to encourage tourists to extend their stays.

“To make Kuala Lipis a more appealing destination, we recognise the need for additional lodging choices.

“Therefore, we hope the government and relevant authorities will provide support as we aim to prioritise infrastructure improvements that will result in more accommodation options for tourists to stay here longer,” he said.

Mohd Hafizi pointed out that Kuala Lipis has already demonstrated its commitment to preserving its historical heritage.

Of the 14 heritage sites in the town, two have secured heritage status, and efforts are underway to recognise the remaining 12 sites.

“These heritage sites reflect Kuala Lipis’ historical significance, having served as the capital of Pahang in the 1880s before the seat of government shifted to Kuantan.

“An assessment to recognise the Lipis district as a global geopark will also take place on 26th of this month,” he said.

In addition to heritage preservation, the district council is also exploring the potential of railway tourism to boost visitor numbers.

“Kuala Lipis boasts a historic train station and scenic rail routes, making it a promising player in the burgeoning railway tourism industry,” he added.