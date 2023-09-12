‘Literature among core elements in Sarawak’s progressive, prosperous future’

KUCHING (Sept 12): The people of Sarawak should begin to embrace language and literature, lifelong learning, digital inclusivity and sustainable development goals (SDGs) as they strive for a future of progress.

According to Pustaka Negeri Sarawak management board chairman Datuk Dr Abang Abdul Rauf Abang Zen, these core elements would continue to guide Sarawakians in their journey towards progress and prosperity, given that they are the people of a state that is rich in diversity.

“Through various activities relating to language and literature, culture and lifelong learning, we can strengthen and affirm the identity of the people of Sarawak.

“These activities will pave the way towards an advanced and prosperous state that we all aspire to,” he said in his opening speech for the ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur’ (Progressive and Prosperous Sarawak) Festival at Pustaka Negeri Sarawak, here yesterday.

Among those present were Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) director-general Dr Hazami Jahari and former DBP board member Datu Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah.

On digital inclusivity, Dr Abang Abdul Rauf said digital methods could create valuable references and at the same time showcase Sarawak’s diversity to the world.

“We must remember the importance of documenting and preserving the rich cultural heritage of Sarawak’s communities,” he added.

Moreover, he regarded having an educated and diversely competitive society as a crucial step towards realising the vision of an advanced and prosperous Sarawak by 2030.

“By running various programmes focused on knowledge development, we are investing in the future of our state, ensuring that we possess the knowledge and skills necessary to compete in the modern world.”

Held in connection with ‘Sarawak’s 60 Years of Independence’ celebration, the week-long ‘Sarawak Maju Makmur Festival’ will be running until this Sept 15.

A collaboration between Pustaka Negeri Sarawak and DBP Sarawak, the event is hosting a variety of activities through the week.

Among them are poetry and modern storytelling competitions, a Sarawak ‘gendang’ (drum) workshop, seminars, as well as a book sale offering up to 60 per cent in discounts.

For enquiries, contact Nur Ashikin Ahmad on 011-10870191 or via [email protected].