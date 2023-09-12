Malaysian student arrested in Norway on suspicion of espionage

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): The Foreign Ministry through the Malaysian Embassy in Stockholm has confirmed that a man believed to be a Malaysian citizen has been arrested in Oslo, Norway for suspected involvement in espionage activities.

Wisma Putra in a statement today said that the embassy is in close contact with the local authorities in Oslo to obtain more information on the matter.

“The ministry will continue to monitor the development of this case and will provide appropriate consular assistance if needed,” read the statement.

International media agencies reported that a 25-year-old Malaysian student in Norway was arrested by local authorities on suspicion of espionage, including illegal eavesdropping through various technical devices.

According to the report, the Norwegian police intelligence agency known by its acronym PST claimed that the man attempted to spy on the prime minister’s office, the Ministry of Defence and other government offices in Oslo.

PST told Norwegian Broadcasting (NRK) that the man, who was arrested last Friday, has been charged in court following his actions in carrying out espionage and intelligence operations against the country. — Bernama