MBKS taking up fight against scams with awareness talk this Sept 23

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Kuching South City Council (MBKS) will be holding its first Anti-Scam Talk at MBKS Auditorium here on Sept 23 at 2pm.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng said the council is taking the initiative to organise the talk in light of rampant online scams and rising number of unauthorised online banking transactions.

“We welcome and invite members of the public to attend and participate in the talk which will be conducted by experts from the police’s Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Bank Negara Malaysia, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He said the talk will be conducted in Mandarin, followed by Bahasa Malaysia and English.

“We’re conducting the talk in Mandarin first because based on statistics given by the CCID, the vast majority of scam victims are Chinese from different kinds of background, including housewives, retirees, businessmen, undergraduates, teachers, managers, and even bankers and professionals such as accountants and doctors,” he said.

He hoped that through the campaign, there would be more awareness and that the public would be more alert so as to not fall into the scammer’s tricks and psychological tactics.

Wee also said that those who register for the talk will be entitled to free movie tickets to Chinese blockbuster hit ‘No More Bets’.

“The tickets will be given on a first come, first serve basis to those who participate in our talk, and the movie is scheduled to play on the same day at TGV Vivacity Megamall at 8.30pm,” he said.

Registration for the talk can be made via WhatsApp on 010-6601919.

Meanwhile, MBKS legal advisor Milton Foo said this is the second time tickets to the movie are being distributed to the public.

“Previously, Yayasan Amal Cinta sponsored 200 tickets to ‘No More Bets’ and they were snapped up within an hour.

“That is why we decided to hold another giveaway for this very popular movie which is about scams, and we hope that it can create awareness to the public to not fall for scams,” he said.

Foo added Tay Motors is sponsoring the tickets for this second round.

Also present at the press conference was Kuching South deputy mayor Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili.