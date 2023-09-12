MNS Kuching calls for govt to turn Padawan’s Massa Cave into ecotourism spot

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Malaysian Nature Society (MNS) Kuching branch has called on the government to turn Massa Cave in Padawan into an ecotourism spot.

According to MNS Kuching member Mary Margaret, conservation of caves in Sarawak as eco-tourism destinations stand to benefit local communities.

“Massa Cave is not a walk in the park. It is a wild, untamed cave with unexpected challenges. And these are its appeal,” said Mary, who visited the cave in April with other MNS Kuching members.

Located at Kampung Massa, which is part of Kampung Semadang, the little known Massa Cave or ‘Teng’ in Bidayuh is carved out of limestone massifs, which rise above the village, by water, she said.

She pointed out that the cave sits on a privately-owned land and visits can only be arranged by contacting the landowner, whom she only identified as Hanas.

She said the short trek to the cave led MNS members through fields, forests, and miniature karst limestone forests.

“The trail skirted an overhanging rock with tremendous stalagmites growing drop by drop – a taste of what was to come.

“We clambered up to the narrow keyhole opening to a large underground chamber,” she said.

According to her, Hanas and his brother started exploring the passages in 2019 and they believe there are more to be discovered.

She said the brothers also hope to find a link to other caves known to exist in Gunung Massa.

“Massa Cave has at least two entrances, and our journey of exploration ended when we came to the second – a large, very high opening overlooks Kampung Massa’s fields,” she added.