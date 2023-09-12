Muhyiddin done giving statement to police regarding political ‘fatwa’

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has finished giving his statement to the police regarding the issue of his political ‘fatwa’ allegedly claiming that it is ‘haram’ to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat in Pulai parliamentary by-election last week.

The statement by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman was recorded at his office in the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) building here this morning.

Muhyiddin was spotted entering the building at 9.28am and leaving at 10.25am.

When asked for comment by the waiting members of the media, he just smiled and gave the thumbs up.

Meanwhile, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, when contacted, confirmed the recording of Muhyiddin’s statement, saying that the investigation paper will be completed in a week’s time before being submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“The case is being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said.

On Sept 2, the Pagoh Member of Parliament allegedly said at a ceramah at Dataran Utama Kempas in Johor Bahru that it was “haram to vote for Suhaizan”.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state seats fell vacant following the death of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

At the polls last Saturday, Suhaizan won with an 18,641-vote majority, defeating Zulkifli Jaafar of PN and independent Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi. – Bernama