Opposition MPs cry foul over broken promise by Speaker Johari in allowing them to discuss DPM Zahid’s DNAA

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Opposition MPs have today accused Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul Ghani of failing to honour his promise to allow them to bring forth an emergency motion to discuss Deputy Prime MInister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s 47 dropped charges in Parliament yesterday.

Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, MP for Machang Wan Ahmad Fayshal, Beluran MP Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee and Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman expressed their dissatisfaction at being left in the cold yesterday morning after they were initially promised behind closed doors that they would be able to discuss the issue yesterday after Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech.

“What we want is for the government and attorney general to explain themselves on the direction some of these cases are heading, after all we wasted four years and lots of money on this case which was then just dropped. The whole world wants answers,” said Shahidan.

“I also want to laud the new hero of Malaysia Syed Saddiq. Congratulations to Muar,” he added to applause from the house.

Wan Fayshal doubled down on his take yesterday again stating he was invited to Johari’s chambers and was told he would be given time to bring the matter up yesterday.

“He broke this promise so are we going to be given time today?,” he asked deputy House Speaker Datuk Ramli Md Nor.

Syed Saddiq has withdrawn his support for the unity government and decided to be a “third force” in Malaysia’s politics by becoming an opposition party.

“We’re not criticising a member of the house in this matter but the government as a whole because the reality is this is the biggest lie on a national scale. Before this they said they’ll fight corruption and won’t drop any of these cases but today we’re freeing all of them,” he said.

“Remember in 2015 there were 70 MPs in the Opposition bloc who wanted to talk about decisions made by the judiciary, attacks on the attorney general and the 1MDB saga but now when they’re in the government, hypocrites,” he said.

Ramli after listening to them for almost 30 minutes then said that Johari will take over proceedings at 11.30am and would give his reasons for doing what he did yesterday.

The six-day special sitting of the Dewan Rakyat is focused on the tabling of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) by Anwar. – Malay Mail