PM Anwar to visit Singapore tomorrow, according to republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

SINGAPORE (Sept 12): Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will visit Singapore on Wednesday (September 13), according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife will host Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to tea, said the ministry in a statement today.

MFA said Anwar who is also the minister of finance is in Singapore to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023.

Anwar will be accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, it said. — Bernama