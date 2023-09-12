Tuesday, September 12
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»PM Anwar to visit Singapore tomorrow, according to republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

PM Anwar to visit Singapore tomorrow, according to republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs

0
Posted on Nation
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the minister of finance, is in Singapore to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023. — Malay Mail photo

SINGAPORE (Sept 12): Prime Minister of Malaysia Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will visit Singapore on Wednesday (September 13), according to the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his wife will host Anwar and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail to tea, said the ministry in a statement today.

MFA said Anwar who is also the minister of finance is in Singapore to speak at the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2023.

Anwar will be accompanied by Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz and Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, it said. — Bernama

Recommended Posts