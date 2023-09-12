RM10 notes signed by King now invaluable to Sibu market trader’s family

SIBU (Sept 12): Lucy Jambin and her family now have new memorabilia they will keep for the rest of their lives.

They are eight pieces of RM10 note signed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah during his visit to Sibu Central Market here this morning.

The 50-year-old local fruit seller from Nanga Mujong in Kapit was among the lucky traders at the market whom Al-Sultan Abdullah had stopped by to see and buy something from.

His Majesty had sampled and bought local rambutans from Lucy.

“He bought some rambutans and paid RM100. When I wanted to return the balance, he said no and told me to keep the change.

“In that brief moment, I managed to ask His Majesty to sign eight pieces of RM10 note to be kept as our memorabilia.

“My children will be very happy because they are the ones who told me to get His Majesty to sign the notes,” she said when met at the market.

Lucy, who has been selling fruits for 20 years, said her six children as well as her husband will each have a RM10 note signed by Al-Sultan Abdullah.

Earlier, the King and his son the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah arrived at the market at about 8.45am.

They were received upon arrival by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as well as federal and state ministers and deputy ministers.

A sea of people was seen queuing up on the street and inside the market complex to catch a glimpse of the royal family.

The visit to the market was part of scheduled activities for Al-Sultan Abdullah in Sibu in conjunction with the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour.