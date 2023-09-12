Sarawakian teen needs RM195,000 cell therapy to stop him going blind

KUCHING (Sept 12): Sarawakian Alyster Liew Tian Ho had an exciting future ahead of him.

With his excellent grades, the 13-year-old was selected to enrol in a government vocational school to pursue a music programme.

However, after attending classes for three weeks, life suddenly threw him a curveball when the Siburan boy found his vision deteriorating.

According to a news release from the Community Care Enrichment Programme (CCEP) Foundation, what was initially believed to be an eye disorder, turned out to be Leber Hereditary Optic Neuropathy (LHON), a neurodegenerative mitochondrial disease that affects the optic nerve, causing vision loss.

It said Alyster’s chances of restoring his vision could only be treated with cell therapy, which costs around RM195,000.

CCEP Foundation is appealing for donations from the public to help Alyster’s parents raise funds for his treatment in Selangor.

The non-profit organisation has been entrusted by Alyster’s parents to handle the crowdfunding as they cannot cope with the high medical expenses.

Alyster’s father Liew Sing Tau said his son was diagnosed by an ophthalmologist in August after months of medical check-ups and consultations.

He said Alyster had been examined by ophthalmologists at two different medical centres, who confirmed that he was suffering from a neurological eye condition and recommended that he undergo further examinations and a CT scan.

“When his eyesight suddenly deteriorated in April this year, the doctor diagnosed him with optic neuritis but because of the costly treatment, we were referred to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

“He received five steroid injections during his treatment at SGH but his eyesight did not improve,” said Liew.

After the LHON diagnosis, Liew learnt that cell therapy was an effective treatment for Alyster’s condition.

“There is a stem cell research centre in Peninsular Malaysia and after consulting with the ophthalmologists at SGH, we decided to let Alyster undergo cell therapy.

“The procedure will take place at the Shah Alam General Hospital in Selangor and at the Stem Cell Research Centre,” he said.

He hoped to be able to send his son for the treatment by the end of this month.

“The specialists and doctors have recommended three treatment sessions, with each session spaced one month apart, and estimated that the treatment costs to be RM195,000.

“It is my sincere hope that we would be able to receive some donations from the kind members of the public as the high cost of the treatment is beyond my means,” he said.

Liew, 40, works as a construction site supervisor while his wife Nelida Jawa, 38, is as an assistant teacher at a local Chinese kindergarten.

Besides Alyster, they have two daughters aged nine and two.

Liew said as Alyster’s eyesight continued to deteriorate rapidly, he only attended three weeks of school since classes started in March.

“Alyster has not attended school for five months now, so as soon as his vision improves after treatment, we hope to send him back to school as soon as possible.

“Both my wife and I are working, so he is currently at home being taken care of by my parents,” Liew said.

He added SGH ophthalmologists have given their commitment to monitor Alyster’s condition closely after he completes his cell therapy.

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to CCEP Foundation for agreeing to assist in the fundraising efforts.

“I am willing to cooperate with any arrangements so long as they can help my child,” he said.

CCEP Foundation chief executive officer Yee Poo Yoon said the foundation decided to take up this case as Alyster is still very young.

“If he were to lose his sight at such a tender age, it would have a significant impact on his future,” she said.

She said the foundation also took into consideration that Alyster has a promising future, especially with his strong interest in music.

“He is a very talented young individual, and it would be a great loss if he were to go lose his eyesight.

“CCEP empathises deeply with Alyster’s situation, and we hope to raise the necessary medical funds as soon as possible to help him regain his vision and give him the opportunity to showcase his talent in the field of music,” said Yee.

Those who wish to help can send their contributions to CCEP Foundation’s RHB Bank account 26219300009342 with donations marked as Alyster Liew Tian Hao.

For further enquiries, call 010-2798849 or visit the CCEP Foundation website at www.ccep.org.my.