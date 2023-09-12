Seoul Metropolitan Government eager to share transport system with Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 12): It will be a great pleasure for the Seoul Metropolitan Government to share its experience on its Transport Operation and Information System (Topis) with Sarawak, said its Policy Division director Lee Changseok.

The South Korean leader said Seoul Metropolitan City, which is an autonomous city in terms of planning, economic and finance, has a mass rapid public transport and bus system including Bus Rapid Transport (BRT).

“All these are closely monitored by Topis. The Seoul Topis comes with public transportation management systems including the bus routes, bus operation intervals, smart transport cards, arrival and departure information, ridership, and others.

“It has provision of a scientific and data-based traffic administration support; provides real-time communication and management of the road traffic control including automatic illegal parking control systems, traffic violation control, unmanned traffic control system, traffic flow control and traffic signals management.

“Seoul Topis is integral to emergency response management, traffic accidents, security, natural disasters, or even war-time response to strengthen urban resilience and disaster response.

“It aims at having better and informed transportation policy-making based on big-data analysis. Seoul Metropolitan Government will be happy to share their experience on Topis with Sarawak,” he said when paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin at the latter’s office here last Friday.

Changseok, who led a delegation to participate in the Sarawak Transport Conference held Sept 6, extended invitation to Kim Shin to visit South Korea, especially the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Changseok highlighted that South Korea Mayor Oh Se-hoon, who founded the World e-Government Organisation (World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation), would take great interest to facilitate exchanges and cooperation among cities in the world to ensure sustainable development in the future.

He said the South Korean mayor also placed special emphasis on developing cutting-edge technology to raise city competitiveness including public transportations services.

Kim Shin informed the South Korean delegation that Sarawak is in the midst of implementing its first Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) powered by hydrogen.

He also told the delegation that the system remains under trial or proof of concept.

During the meeting, they touched on several topics of interest such as urban transport planning, green energy and mobility, artificial intelligence, transport and logistics and digital economy, current premium projects such as ART in Sarawak, eco fuel in transport and aviation.