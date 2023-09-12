Sri Aman folks left crestfallen after royal visit cancelled

SRI AMAN (Sept 12): The cancelled Sri Aman stop of the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour was met with immense disappointment by locals who had gathered in eager anticipation to meet the royal entourage.

Large crowds had gathered at the two sites where the royal entourage was originally scheduled to visit, namely the Sri Aman Division Mosque and Fort Alice.

Speaking to The Borneo Post prior to the cancellation of the royal visit, Anika Koenig, 31, from Germany described Their Majesties’ visit as an ‘exciting’ occasion.

“It will be my first time seeing a king in person as we don’t have a king in Germany. This is a very special occasion,” she said.

Koenig, who has been living in Malaysia for almost five years and in Sri Aman for a year, had waited since 11am at Fort Alice together with her husband, son and their friends for the arrival of the royal convoy.

Another who had waited at Fort Alice to catch a glimpse of Their Majesties was Joshua Wilson Nabi, 66, who arrived at 6am with members of the Ngepan Sri Aman Club.

“There are 20 of us including six children,” said Joshua who was dressed in traditional Iban attire together with the club members.

He added that based on videos on social media of the royal entourage’s previous stops during the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour, he viewed the Agong as a ruler who enjoys interacting with the people and eager to participate in various activities.

As news spread that the royal visit had been cancelled due to the King having to attend a State Banquet in Kuching, those who had gathered at Fort Alice began departing the area – disappointment clearly visible on many faces.

One of them, 15-year-old Awang Shukrie, said he was “heartbroken” by the cancellation.

“My friends and I had been waiting since 7am. I was hoping I could greet His Majesty but since the stop is cancelled, I’m just heartbroken.

“I guess we were just not fated to meet the King today,” he said.

A more understanding Joshua, when met again after news of the cancellation broke out, said he hoped the King would one day return to Sarawak and visit Sri Aman.

“Sarawak is just too big. Not only was His Majesty scheduled to come to Sri Aman, the King also had to go to places like Betong and Sarikei.

“We truly understand the King couldn’t make it this time, but we hope His Majesty will come to Sri Aman in the future,” he said.

Meanwhile, Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis offered his apologies to Sri Aman folks who had been preparing for the royal entourage’s arrival since Monday.

“It’s really disappointing as this would have been the first time the King visits Sri Aman. We’ve seen the people in Sabah interacting with Their Majesties through social media and the news, and we were anticipating being able to do the same.

“Unfortunately this time, His Majesty couldn’t come to Simanggang but we hope His Majesty will visit in the future,” said Harden, who is Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development.

There was however a happier end to the day for quite a number of people who hurried to the Sri Aman-Kuching Interchange after learning of the cancellation.

“We waited for His Majesty at the mosque since 2pm but after finding out the visit was cancelled, we came to the interchange because we know the convoy will be passing this way.

“I’m hoping to see the King and also his son Tengku Ahmad,” said 17-year-old Alya Dania.

The effort of the crowd paid off as they were finally able to catch a glimpse of the King and the royal entourage when the convoy passed through the interchange at 6.50pm.