Storm causes tree to uproot in front of Kg Luak house

By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
APM Miri personnel use chainsaws to cut the uprooted tree.

MIRI (Sept 12): Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds last night uprooted a tree in front of a house in Kampung Luak here.

No one was injured in the incident.

In a statement, the Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri said it received a call from a road user at 7.36am today.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of four personnel went to the location.

“When they get there, there was indeed an uprooted tree, which had blocked the road, making it impassable to vehicles,” APM Miri said.

The team members used chainsaws to cut the uprooted tree and then cleared the debris.

The operation ended at 8.30am.

