Two-hour wait to see Agong well worth the wait for Sibu’s Teo family

SIBU (Sept 12): Teo Yong Kiat and his children waited by the roadside for nearly two hours near the Yu Lung Tian En Si Temple here yesterday to catch a glimpse of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.

The experience for Teo and his daughter Teo Jia Yi, who is in Form 5, and son, Teo Jia Liang, who is in Primary 5, turned out to be well worth every second.

“We brought along a placard to welcome Their Majesties to Sibu. But to our surprise, the King stopped his vehicle and waved at my two children to approach his vehicle.

“There, he autographed on my daughter’s notebook and my son’s toy. This is indeed a pleasant surprise and simply unforgettable experience for us,” he told reporters.

“His Majesty also happily consented to our request for a photograph session,” added the photographer.

The temple at KM26, Jalan Sibu-Bintulu was among the stops for Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah and Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah here yesterday.

As the Agong slowed down his vehicle to wave to the people lined up on both sides of the road, the huge crowd could be heard chanting, “Daulat Tuanku!”

Sabahan Linah Buang, who is married to a local, was among those gathered.

“My husband is in the army and we live at Mile 14.

“We are excited about Their Majesties visiting Sibu,” said Linah, who brought along her two children for the occasion.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah will visit the Sibu Central Market – the country’s biggest market with 1,183 traders – today before continuing their journey to Sri Aman.

Their two-day visit to Sibu is part of the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ tour from Sept 3-13, which began in Tawau, Sabah and will end in Telok Melano, Sarawak, to cover a distance of 2,154km on the Pan Borneo Highway.