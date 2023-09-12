Woman in Bintulu claims trial to exploiting foreign domestic worker

BINTULU (Sept 12): An employer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of exploiting her Indonesian domestic worker.

The accused, Kuang Lee Ing, 41, pleaded not guilty before Judge Leo Saga, who fixed Oct 10 for pre-trial case management.

The judge also granted cash bail of RM6,000 in two local sureties with a permanent address here.

The accused had applied for a gag order, but the court did not find any special circumstances that merit such interventions to stifle the freedom of speech and the freedom of press guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

Thus, the court rejected the application for a gag order.

According to the charge sheet, the accused allegedly trafficked in person a female Indonesian named Marlia, by means of abuse for the purpose of exploitation by forced labour.

It is an offence under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007.

The Section provides for an imprisonment term not exceeding 20 years and a possible fine upon conviction.

Based on the facts of the case, the Indonesian Consulate General in Kuching rescued an Indonesian housemaid in June, who was allegedly exploited and unpaid by her employer here for 17 years.

Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono told The Borneo Post that the 32-year-old was rescued and brought to a temporary shelter in Kuching.

Based on the initial investigation, Raden said Marlia had entered Malaysia in 2004 through an agent, who promised her a job at a restaurant without stating the salary amount.

He said she was handed to an agent in Sarikei and was later placed at a coffee shop in Bintulu for about a year.

She was later moved by the agent to work as a housemaid at the employer’s house, before being moved again to the employer’s in-laws’ house.