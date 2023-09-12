Wong Chun Wai is new Bernama chairman

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): Prominent media figure Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), effective Sept 1.

His appointment is for a two-year term until Aug 31, 2025.

Wong, 62, replaces Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi whose contract ended on Jan 23.

The Star Berhad Group adviser, who has 38 years of experience in the media industry, is no stranger at Bernama as he has previously served as a member of the Bernama Board of Governors from 2004 to 2010 and the Bernama Supervisory Council from 2010 to 2014.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil when making the announcement today also announced the appointment of Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin as president of the Bernama Supervisory Council, as well as its four members, to serve for the same period.

Fahmi also announced the name of new members of the Bernama Board of Governors representing the government and media fraternity, who will also serve for a two-year term.

Following are the lists of members of Bernama Supervisory Council and Bernama Board of Governors.

1. Bernama Supervisory Council

President: Kuala Lumpur High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin

Representative of the Malaysian Government: Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa

Representative of Malaysian Newspapers: New Straits Times Group Editor Farrah Naz Abd Karim

Vice-Chancellor of University in Malaysia: Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) Vice-Chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman

Additional Member: Former General Manager of Bernama Datuk Yong Soo Heong

2. Bernama Board of Governors

Chairman: Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai

Members Representing the Government:

KKD Deputy Secretary-General (Strategic Communications and Creative Industry) Mastura Ahmad Mustafa

Broadcasting Department Director-General Datuk Suhaimi Sulaiman

Information Department Director-General Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid

Head of Development and Procurement Section, Remuneration Policy and Management Division, Ministry of Finance, Natrah Mohd Zahari

Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin

Universiti Teknologi MARA Dean of Communication and Media Studies Faculty, Assoc Prof Dr Abd Rasid Abd Rahman

Members Representing Newspapers

The New Straits Times Press (Malaysia) Berhad: Berita Harian Group Editor Datuk Ahmad Zaini Kamaruzzaman

Star Media Group: Deputy Executive Editor Mergawati Zul Fakar

Sin Chew Daily: Editor-in-Chief Kuik Cheng Kang

Sinar Harian: Chief Executive Officer Farah Hussamuddin

Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo: General Manager Phyllis Wong Yang Yong

Daily Express: Chief Editor Datuk Sardahthisa James — BERNAMA