Advocates association condemns riot incident at Kanowit district office

MIRI (Sept 13): The Advocates Association of Sarawak (AAS) strongly condemns the act of a few individuals allegedly involved in a riot within the premises of the Kanowit district office on Tuesday.

AAS president Gurvir Singh Sandhu in a statement stressed that the association is perturbed by the disturbing incident.

“As confirmed in the press release issued by police on Sept 13, a riot ensued after certain individuals were charged in court over an incident.

“What is shocking is the actions taken by certain individuals to break into the surrounding area of the district office and start attacking other individuals in the premises,” he said.

He pointed out that the police have the responsibility to explain why there were insufficient police personnel at the compound despite the crowd having surrounded the said premises much earlier in the morning when the court proceedings were ongoing.

“What is even more disturbing is that the police personnel had left the scene despite seeing huge crowds still surrounding the district office building, leaving the court staff, accused persons and advocate defenceless.

“It is the responsibility of the police to ensure order and safety during such proceedings,” Singh said.

He stressed that the physical sanctity of the court had been eroded by such actions, and called upon the police to take prompt action and to investigate the individuals responsible for the uncalled incident to be held accountable.

“Let there be no doubt that members of the AAS shall continue to conduct their duty without fear or favour despite the intimidation tactics employed by certain individuals,” he said.

Two persons were injured in the incident.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri in a statement today said that the police are investigating the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of five years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

“The police are now tracking down the suspects involved in the case. The cause of the incident is still under investigation,” he said in the statement.