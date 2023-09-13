Agong answers Betong teacher’s call for help to name future firstborn child

KUCHING (Sept 13): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has helped a woman in Betong choose names for her future firstborn child.

Teacher Naldiana Umping was among those welcoming the Royal family yesterday (Sept 12) at the Petronas Simpang Layar petrol station, where they had stopped to refuel.

She managed to pass a letter to the King, which contained a list of potential baby names for a boy or girl.

As she only managed to pass the letter minutes before the Royal family left, she did not expect the King to respond.

Just half an hour after the encounter, Naldiana spotted a post by Al-Sultan Abdullah’s son, Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah, on his Instagram account showing the names the King had chosen for her.

Al-Sultan Abdullah chose the names Nichella Inez Starla for a girl and Syderek Neville for a boy.

Naldiana quickly printed a screenshot of Tengku Hassanal’s response and had it framed.

“I did not expect much for Agong and his sons to reply or to react to it since they received lots of gifts from the rakyat.

“He signed and chose them (the names) in his car within 30 minutes after they left Petronas Simpang Layar. Tengku Hassanal posted my letter on his Instagram story.

“I didn’t get a chance to talk to them since it was so crowded and a brief moment,” she said when contacted today.

Naldiana is an English teacher at SK Ng Ajau, Betong, which is three minutes away from Petronas Simpang Layar.

She and her husband Sonny have been married for three years.

Naldiana said they are hopeful that they will be able to conceive their firstborn child next year.

Photos of the screenshot of the Agong’s choice of name and her holding the framed screenshot have gone viral on social media.