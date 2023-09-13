Agong’s arrival in Durin met by a sea of spectators

SIBU (Sept 13): Hundreds of people from all walks of life, including schoolchildren, lined up along Jalan KJD in Durin area here yesterday morning to welcome the arrival of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and his entourage.

Among those in the crowd was Dato Teo Boon Siew, the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) central committee treasurer and also PDP Dudong branch chairman.

At the first sight of Al-Sultan Abdullah, there was great applause, which got even more rapturous as the King shook hands with those lining up the road and consented to having His Majesty’s photos with the people.

“It was a historic moment and a memorable occasion. Indeed, there have not been many occasions in our lifetime where we get the golden opportunity to shake hands with our King,” said Teo.

He said he was truly moved by the eager crowd who had gathered at the site very early yesterday, just to catch a glimpse of Al-Sultan Abdullah.

“The best part is when His Majesty consented to our request to have a group picture. This shows how close our King is to the people and to our hearts,” he added.