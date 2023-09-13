Ahmad Zahid leaves it to Parliamentary Select Committee to shed light on DNAA

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he is leaving it to the Parliamentary Select Committee on Human Rights, Elections and Institutional Reforms to shed light on the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to him in his Yayasan Akalbudi case.

The deputy prime minister said this when asked to comment on the statement by the committee’s chairman, William Leong Jee Keen, that it would summon Attorney-General (AG) Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh to provide explanations regarding the DNAA.

“The announcement was made during the Special Dewan Rakyat sitting on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review.

“I leave it to the committee to take steps towards clarifying the issue,” he told reporters after officiating at the Halal Sector Forum 2023 here today.

At the Special Dewan Rakyat Sitting yesterday, Leong said the committee would also summon former AG Tan Sri Idrus Harun to explain the DNAA, adding that a report would be presented after the proceedings were conducted.

Commenting on Perikatan Nasional Youth’s planned demonstration this Saturday, Ahmad Zahid said: “We are a democratic country. Some want to organise (a rally) and others may not. I hope there won’t be any battle in the streets.”

In another development, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Umno president, said there was no need for a referendum among party members regarding cooperation with DAP, as suggested by Supreme Council member Isham Jalil.

“There is no need for a referendum. I respect individual opinions, but let’s not force everyone to do the same,” he said. – Bernama