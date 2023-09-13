AirAsia aims to boost Kuching-Kota Bharu visitor numbers with strategic partnerships

KOTA BHARU (Sept 13): AirAsia is set to significantly increase the number of visitors traveling between Kuching and Kota Bharu through strategic partnerships with tourism stakeholders, said its Head of Sarawak Affairs Hamdan Mohamad.

He said the airline is looking forward to enhancing traveller numbers between Kelantan and Sarawak.

“Despite the hurdles posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are determined to amplify the flow of visitors between Kuching and Kota Bharu through the unique route since its resumption last year.

“This route not only streamlines travel between these regions but also offers an enticing opportunity to explore Kelantan’s rich culture, exquisite cuisine, and vibrant shopping scene,” he said during a dinner held in conjunction with Tourism Malaysia Sarawak’s Familiarisation Trip in Kota Bharu.

He said Kelantan, often referred to as the gateway to Malaysia’s East Coast, offers a plethora of tourist attractions.

“For shopping aficionados, especially during Ramadan, Kelantan is a shopper’s paradise.

“It’s the perfect place to procure traditional clothing like tudung and baju, especially in preparation for Hari Raya,” he said.

Kelantan is also recognised as ‘Serambi Mekah’ (Corridor to Mecca), providing numerous opportunities for religious activities.

In this respect, Hamdan encouraged travellers, particularly from the Muslim community, to consider a visit to Kelantan during the fasting month next year.

“It’s a unique chance to partake in the rich blend of culture, spirituality, and festivities.

“Why not encourage Sarawakians to venture to Kelantan and the Kelantanese to visit Sarawak, thereby boosting the influx of visitors to both destinations?” he suggested.

He noted that the air link also offers an excellent opportunity for travellers to fly directly from Kelantan to Kuching to participate in Malaysia Day celebrations.

“It’s a remarkable opportunity to enhance the influx of travellers between Bornean states and our fellow Malaysians on the East Coast.

“We also aim to redouble our efforts to further promote the unique attractions of both Kelantan and Sarawak,” he added.

Looking ahead, Hamdan anticipates that the Kuching Marathon, Borneo Sonic Music Festival, and other events such as Regatta and Dragon Boat races in October to have a substantial impact on increasing the influx of visitors to Sarawak.