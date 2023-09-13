Covid-19 food aid distribution procedure not the same as MRP, court told

KUCHING (Sept 13): The High Court here today was told that the procedure of the Covid-19 food aid distribution was not the same as the Minor Rural Project (MRP).

Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee, one of the plaintiff witnesses in the defamation suit filed by Dr Sim against Democratic Action Party Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, further explained that he did not have the authority over how the allocation for MRP projects were used.

Dr Annuar was answering Chong’s counsel, Michael Kong during a cross-examination of the suit heard before Judge Dr Alwi Abdul Wahab.

Kong: Do you agree with me that when you decide on what MRP project is to be implemented in your constituency, you are exercising a degree of management or authority over how and what this money to be used for?

Dr Annuar: The answer here is: the issue of the (Covid-19) food supply here is not the same as MRP. Therefore the procedure is totally not the same. During this time, it was the unprecedented (Covid-19) pandemic that happened in our country. Therefore, there were some regulations (we are) unable to be followed because people were hungry at that time.

In 2020, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, filed the defamation suit over Chong’s allegation that the deputy premier had failed to manage food aid funds worth RM800,000 meant for four opposition-held state constituencies – Padungan, Batu Lintang, Pending and Kota Sentosa.

Dr Sim is represented by Shankar Ram who is assisted by Yu and Russell Lim, while Chong is represented by Kong, Chong Siew Chiang and Brenda Chong.