Dayak chamber calls on Putrajaya to ensure no community marginalised under 12MP Mid-Term Review

KUCHING (Sept 13): The concept of Malaysia Madani in the implementation of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR) must be translated into tangible results and not remain a mere slogan, said the Dayak Chamber of Commerce And Industry (DCCI).

DCCI said the federal government should ensure no community in Malaysia’s diverse society is marginalised.

“As an indigenous chamber of commerce, DCCI applauds the implementation of various initiatives to eradicate poverty across all ethnicities, which includes special programmes for Bumiputera Sarawak.

“However, the government must ensure the implementation of such programme will reach and benefit the targeted and deserving group of Bumiputera,” DCCI said in a statement issued through secretary general Libat Langub.

On Monday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled the 12MP MTR in Parliament.

DCCI said it welcomes the Unity Government’s 12MP MTR themed ‘Malaysia Madani: Sustainable, Prosperous, High Income’ and noted development in Sarawak and Sabah continues to be prioritised through various projects and new initiatives.

The chamber said it supports the 12MP MTR comprehensive reviews of policies, strategies, and overall objectives, taking into account urban-rural development disparities, existing wealth disparities, growing debt, fiscal constraints, and the gradual economic structural transition.

It commended the 12MP MTR for commencing with eradicating hardcore poverty, addressing fundamental infrastructure and the basic needs of the people, including improving schools and underprivileged clinics, and ensuring clean water supply.

“Federal projects on education and health have been nagging issues in Sarawak. It is heartening, therefore, that under the 12MP MTR more projects on reconstruction of dilapidated schools in Sabah and Sarawak, including 64 projects being implemented in Sarawak; and a public health lab and food security and quality lab are to be built in Kuching,” DCCI said.

The chamber said is important for Native Customary Rights (NCR) landowners that the development of lands, based on an integrated land development approach through cooperation among federal agencies, is strengthened under the 12MP MTR.

As such, DCCI suggested the government should study the present and past success and failures of NCR land developments in Sarawak and improve on them for the benefit of NCR landowners.

“DCCI applauds the government’s intention to expedite survey and mapping exercises of NCR land to facilitate the gazetting and granting of land titles.

“This will ensure that the rights and interest of the NCR landowners in their NCR lands will be properly documented in the Land Registry, which will also result in enhancing the commercial value of their lands,” it added.