Decisions on halal cert applications must be made within 30 working days, says Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Decisions on applications for halal certificates must be made within 30 working days and there should be no excuse for delays, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

He said this was because there have been complaints suggesting that the application process has taken from nine months to two years, with some applicants receiving rejection notices only after two years.

“The report that I received from Jakim (Department of Islamic Development Malaysia) shows that they have taken several proactive measures and the approval process has been expedited.

“While this information may only be on paper, there are still complaints out there,” he said in his keynote address at the Halal Sector Forum 2023 here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development also wants the workshop on halal certification to be held triannually to expedite the issuance of halal certificates to new applicants or to certificate holders seeking renewal. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —