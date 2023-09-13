Deputy Minister: MA63 should be included in History subject in school

KUCHING (Sept 13): The significant events leading to the formation of Malaysia involving the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) should be included in the History subject in schools, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said the history and facts related to the formation of Malaysia through MA63 are crucial to be imparted to today’s young generation.

“We hope that it (MA63) will be included in the History subject.

“This is history, and we provide accurate facts to Malaysian children so that they know the history of the formation of Malaysia,” she said.

She was speaking at a press conference after officiating at the International Conference on Sarawak History (PASS) organised by Sarawak Malay Graduates Association (SMGA) here today.

Sharifah Hasidah said that the history cannot be denied because it has indeed happened and should be included in the educational History subject in Malaysia.

Explaining further, she said that the early establishment of Santubong in the state has been included in the History subject, and now what is needed is information regarding MA63.

Earlier in her speech, she mentioned that since the establishment of the Federation of Malaysia, the history of Sarawak was only included in the national syllabus from 1982.

She said that not much was presented until the curriculum overhaul in 2014 and 2017, when the history of Sarawak became a significant element in the construction of the school history curriculum.

“Furthermore, the Ministry of Education has taken the initiative by inviting local history experts from Sarawak as reference experts in collaboratively shaping the national history curriculum.

“This is to ensure that the content of the syllabus aligns with the history of Sarawak,” she said.

Regarding the MA63 negotiations between the state and federal governments, Sharifah Hasidah stated that many matters are currently under negotiation and resolution.

“So far, all negotiations have been going well, and the federal government has provided us with a lot of assistance,” she said.

Also present was SMGA president Datu Dr Sanib Said.