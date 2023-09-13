Deputy Minister: Sarawak needs specific institution for comprehensive research on state’s history

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak needs to have a more specific institution as a centre to research the state’s history comprehensively, said Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

The Deputy Minister in the Premier of Sarawak’s Department (Law, MA63 and State-Federal Relations) said the institution should not only focus on modern Sarawak history or Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), but also its archaeology.

“For now, we do not have a specific institution dedicated to researching Sarawak’s history. While we do have museums, they certainly have their roles and do not cover everything.

“It is better for us to have a specific institution like a history centre that researches Sarawak’s history, not only the modern era and MA63 but also archaeological history,” she said.

She was speaking to reporters after officiating at the International Conference on Sarawak History (PASS) organised by Sarawak Malay Graduates Association (SMGA) here today.

Sharifah Hasidah said she will bring this proposal to the state cabinet and will hold discussions with Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Earlier in her speech, she said that Sarawak still lacks a specific institution dedicated to preserving and conserving the history and heritage of Borneo.

She said the role played by the Sarawak Museum Department needed to be expanded to support this goal, especially in preserving historical documents dating back hundreds of years.

“There are still gaps in Sarawak’s historical research that have not been studied, particularly research related to Sarawak’s ancient history, believed to be thousands of years old.

“The discovery of prehistoric human remains in Niah Cave proves that the presence of humans on the Island of Borneo, especially in Sarawak, is among the earliest in the world, estimated at around 50,000 years,” she said.

She added that Sarawak is known as an archaeological treasure trove in Southeast Asia, and the preservation of archaeological heritage in Santubong and several other identified sites is a gift that must be conserved for future generations.

“We, in Sarawak, should indeed take pride in some studies that suggest Sarawak was once a prosperous trading center, rich in commodities, and known to outsiders.

“Portuguese explorers named Sarawak as Cerava, renowned for its exports of antimony and high-quality agarwood (gaharu),” she said.

