Kenyalang Gold Card counter to open at PBB Central Zone Convention in Sibu next month

SIBU (Sept 13): A Kenyalang Gold Card (KGC) registration counter will be set up in conjunction with the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Central Zone Convention 2023 at Kingwood Hotel here this Oct 29.

The counter would be operating at the hotel’s fifth floor on Oct 28, said Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

“We believe the number of delegates coming to attend the convention is quite large and so, we want to provide this service especially to delegates from outside Sibu who may not have had the opportunity to apply for the KGC before,” she said at the press conference here yesterday, where Sibu Welfare Officer Tang Kee Lee was also present.

The convention could expect to host some 2,500 delegates from 23 PBB branches representing the state’s central zone.

According to Fatimah, who heads the ‘Banquet and Exhibition Committee’ of the convention this year, the applicants eligible for the KGC who come to the counter on Oct 28, are likely to get their cards that same day.

“Additionally, those who have applied for KGC but yet to receive their cards can also enquire our staff at the counter. They can check the applications in the system,” said the Dalat assemblywoman, acknowledging that the delay in the delivery of the cards could be due to factors such as change of address or phone numbers of applicants.

At the press conference, Fatimah also said the number of KGC applications from 2020 up until Aug 31 this year stood at 319,099, while the number of KGC cards printed during the period under review amounted to276,543 pieces, with 264,951 KGC cards having been distributed.

For Sibu District, she said 35,282 cards had been distributed during the period under review, 11,673 cards in Mukah, 15,042 cards in Kapit, and 14,218 cards in Sarikei.

Adding on, she said KGC also had engaged 458strategic partners throughout Sarawak.

“These partners offer KGC holders discounts on services or goods sold such as dental services and spectacles.

“We hope that more companies, agencies, as well as those from the private and commercial sectors would become our strategic partners.”

According to the minister, there are 39 KGC strategic partners in Sibu representing various segments such as health services providers, pharmacies, hotels, grocery stores, general shops, optical retailers, supermarkets and even those selling caskets.

On the KGC Death Compassionate Assistance (BIK), Fatimah said a total of 15,595 applications had been received from 2020 until Aug 31 this year, with pay-out amounting to RM42.618 million.

Under the BIK, a total of RM3,000 will be given to the next-of-kin of KGC holders who had passed away, to help cover the funeral expenses.

“The next-of-kin must submit the BIK application within four months after the cardholder’s death, and this application must be accompanied by the copy of the death certificate.

“The BIK is only given to KGC holders who did not receive compensation from Socso (Social Security Organisation) or the employer.”

Back on KGC, Fatimah said her team would continue to reach out to the people and help those eligible to apply for the card programme, and one of the ways to do this would be to set up KGC counters at events or festivals being held all across the state.

“Coming up is the Kanowit Festival, running from Sept 14 to 17; hopefully, those eligible could go there to apply for the KGC.”

The KGC is an initiative by the Sarawak government that focuses on the welfare of the ageing community in the state. The programme offers many benefits to the elderly community, meant to care for and improve their welfare and well-being.