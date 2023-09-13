Man killed after car crashes into palm tree along road divider in Kuching

KUCHING (Sept 13): A 21-year-old man died after the car he was driving crashed into a palm tree along the road divider at Jalan Setia Raja here early this morning.

According to sources, the deceased, identified as Chiang Tze Soon from Taman Muhibbah, Jalan Kuching-Serian, was still inside the car following the incident and had to be rescued out of the vehicle by the firefighters.

“The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene after being removed from the car,” the sources said.

It is believed that the deceased was heading straight at the traffic light intersection when he lost control of the car, which veered to the right side of the road and onto the road divider.

The victim’s body was later handed over to the police to be transported to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Forensic Department for further action.