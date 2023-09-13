Miri Musical Society announces Mandarin singing competition results

MIRI (Sept 13): The Miri Musical Society, which hosted the recently concluded 47th Sarawak Male and Female cum Second Sarawak Veteran Male and Female Mandarin singing competition, has announced the results of the competition.

In the Male Veteran category, Phang Chee Seng from Miri emerged champion, followed by Koo Kian Shin from Miri and Ting Mee Hai from Serian in second and third, respectively.

The Veteran Female Category was won by Miri’s Chen Mui Yin, followed by fellow Mirian Tiong Shiau Ping in second and Limbang’s Ng Swee Bee in third.

Kuching’s Brian Chong Wei Jing was declared the winner of the Open Male Category, with Jakvin Chai Chang Wei from Serian and Lee Wan Cheng from Miri placing second and third, respectively.

In the Open Female Category, Wong Siew Mei from Bintulu took the champion title, followed by first runner-up Wong Li Yii from Samarahan and Mary Tee from Sarikei in third.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Sebastian Ting presented the prizes to the winners during a ceremony here Sunday.

The competition ran from Sept 7-10 in conjunction with Miri Musical Society’s 50th anniversary celebration, with the aim of promoting cultural activities and improving the level of singing in Sarawak.

Music associations from 10 divisions under the Sarawak Singing Association sent teams to participate in the competition.