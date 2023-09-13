Nancy: Govt promoting entrepreneurship among housewives to get them involved in business

KUCHING (Sept 13): The government is committed to supporting housewives to be involved in economic activities by promoting entrepreneurship among them, said Dato Sri Nancy Shukri.

The Women, Family and Community Development Minister noted that many women faced difficulties in continuing their career due to their family commitment and the ‘unpaid care work’ at home, a responsibility that is still mainly shouldered by women today.

“Women, compared with men, are forced to leave behind their career not by choice but in consideration of the high caretaker costs or there are not enough jobs that offer flexibility for them to take care of the household while remaining in the workforce.”

She said this in her remark when officiating at the closing ceremony of a Women Income Creation Programme (WeJana) 2023 at Tegas Digital Village at Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone today.

Thus, the federal minister said conducting online businesses has been regarded as one of the preferred avenues for housewives to earn a living while taking care of their family, as long as proper guidance and training are given to them.

Through the WeJana programmes carried out by the Women Development Department, Nancy said the government had managed to increase the income of participants by an average of RM1,000 a month in 2022 through the provision of systematic training in conducting online business and financial management.