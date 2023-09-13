Parliament: Sabah, Sarawak MPs express great admiration for royal couple’s participation in Kembara Kenali Borneo

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Members of Parliament (MPs) from Sabah and Sarawak have expressed their love for Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah for touring the two states under the ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ programme which concluded today.

Among the MPs who touched on the matter in the Dewan Rakyat today were Mohamad Shafizan Kepli (GPS-Batang Lupar), Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan (GRS-Keningau), Datuk Suhaimi Nasir (BN-Libaran) and Vivian Wong Shir Yee (DAP-Sandakan).

During the debate on the motion for the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) Mid-Term Review (MTR), Mohamad Shafizan described Their Majesties’ willingness to meet the people of Sabah and Sarawak throughout the programme as very meaningful to the people of both states.

“Certainly, the people in Sabah and Sarawak will miss the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong as well as their children who were friendly and loved the common people who had faithfully waited for the convoy to pass through their areas,” he said.

“We, the people of Sabah and Sarawak, hope to be able to meet Their Majesties again in future,” he said.

Jeffrey and Suhaimi also expressed their love for the royal couple’s willingness to visit both states through a trip held for the first time to get to know Borneo more closely and witness the needs of the two states, especially in terms of infrastructure development.

Vivian, when discussing the RMK12 MTR, hoped that the Public Works Ministry would take note of the complaints of the people of Sabah regarding the condition of the roads in the state following Their Majesties’ visit there.

“During the Kembara Kenali Borneo, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong received many complaints from the people of Sabah about the very bad condition of roads and highways in this region.

“… we in Sabah need quality roads to ensure our economic activities continue and reduce the high maintenance cost of roads that do not meet the standards,” he also said.

Earlier, a video went viral during the programme involving a woman expressing the condition of the roads in the state to the Queen.

The 11-day Kembara Kenali Borneo tour ended in Telok Melano, Sarawak today after kicking off in Tawau, Sabah on Sept 3. – Bernama