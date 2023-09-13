Parti Sedar Rakyat transitions to national platform

KOTA KINABALU (Sept 13): Parti Sedar Rakyat (SEDAR) – previously known as Parti Sedar Rakyat Sarawak – received the approval to go national from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) on August 7, 2023.

Its president, Dato’ Othman Abdillah, said the amendment to the party constitution to change its name and transition to the national stage was approved by the party members at the last Annual General Congress held on August 27, 2022.

“SEDAR’S decision to go national is due to the immense interest and support it has received, in particular from the oil and gas producing Sabah, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“This expansion will allow the party to further its mission of advocating for the rights of rakyat to benefit directly from the wealth generated by the exploitation of their rich resources especially the oil and gas sector,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

With the official approval of the RoS, Othman said the party had immediately approved applications for memberships from outside Sarawak.

For Sabah, he said the party had appointed Prof Dr Ariffin Willie and Julia Ongkili to lead the formation of the SEDAR Sabah Branch.

Appointment of promoters for other states will follow soon.

“The party is humbled and grateful for the support it has received from people beyond Sarawak. Our message of fairness, transparency, and the people’s right to their fair share of oil and gas revenue have begun to resonate deeply with the rakyat,” he said.

SEDAR invites all concerned citizens, community leaders, and advocates for economic justice to join them in this important journey towards a more equitable and prosperous future for all.