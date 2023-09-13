PM Anwar to participate in two special sessions at 10th Asia Summit in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will participate in two special sessions at the Milken Institute 10th Annual Asia Summit in Singapore, involving leaders of global industries and investment companies, today.

Wisma Putra in a statement said the two sessions are ‘A Conversation with the Prime Minister of Malaysia’ and ‘Malaysia’s Investment Outlook: A Conversation between the Prime Minister and Global Investors’.

The participation is part of the Prime Minister’s programmes during his working visit to Singapore today.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, will be accompanied by his wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The delegation will also include the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, as well as officials from the relevant ministries and agencies.

During the visit, Anwar is also scheduled to attend a private tea session hosted by his counterpart, Lee Hsien Loong, where both leaders are expected to exchange views on domestic and international developments.

In S022, Singapore is Malaysia’s second largest global trading partner with bilateral trade amounting to RM390.4 billion (US$83.53 billion), accounting for 12.9 per cent of Malaysia’s total trade.

It represents a 29.4 per cent increase from RM301.7 billion (US$64.55 billion) in the corresponding period in 2021. – Bernama