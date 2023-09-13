Police to mobilise over 400 personnel for national-level Malaysia Day celebration in Petra Jaya

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak police are prepped and ready for the national-level Malaysia Day celebration, which will be held at Stadium Perpaduan in Petra Jaya, here on Sept 16.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said 457 personnel from all police elements will be mobilised on the ground to ensure public safety.

“We are expecting about 5,000 people to attend this national-level celebration,” he told a press conference at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

He said Sarawak had been given the honour to host this year’s celebration, which is rotated between the state, Sabah, and Peninsular Malaysia.

For the celebration, which will start at 7pm, Mohd Azman said it will include several performances as well as the welcoming of the Jalur Gemilang convoy.

Those expected to attend the celebration include Sarawak acting Head of State Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor, as well as Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Mohd Azman said the theme for this year’s celebration will be the same as the National Day theme of ‘Malaysia Madani: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan’.

“The theme ‘Segulai Sejalai’ will also be used during the celebration,” he said.

Mohd Azman stressed the public will not be allowed to fly drones between 8am and midnight on Sept 16 in the area due to safety reasons.

“I hope that the public will abide with the laws and follow the instructions of any officers who are on the ground. This will ensure a smooth and peaceful celebration as well as to reflect the harmonious spirit of Sarawak,” he added.