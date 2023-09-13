Proton recalls its X90 SUVs over wiring defect with ‘thermal incident’ risk

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Proton Holdings Bhd today announced a recall of its X90 model over a wiring defect that could lead to a “thermal incident”.

The carmaker said in a statement that an internal investigation of the sports utility vehicle model identified a problem with one of its grounding connections.

“This can cause overheating in the connecting area when a continuous large current passes through it and can result in a thermal incident due to the proximity to the soundproofing material,” the company said.

Proton said X90 owners will be contacted individually by their dealers to arrange appointments for the rectification work.

It also clarified that the mild hybrid battery in the vehicle was not part of the problem.

Last month, a video of a Proton X90 catching fire was heavily shared online, prompting speculation that it was caused by the vehicle’s 48V hybrid battery.

The X90 is Proton’s largest offering to date and was launched in May. – Malay Mail