Rep: Balai Ringin water woes to be resolved after Serian Regional Phase 2 project completion

KUCHING (Sept 13): Water woes in Balai Ringin will be resolved after the completion of the Serian Regional Phase 2 project, said its assemblyman Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Sarawak Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, said in a statement that the project involves two packages.

“I believe the water supply problem in Kampung Telagus and (some part of) Balai Ringin will be resolved upon completion of the Serian Regional Phase 2 project,” he said.

The statement was issued after the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billal Shah had highlighted the matter at the State Banquet here last night in conjunction with the Kembara Kenali Borneo tour.

Snowdan pointed out that the first package of the project involves the supply of treated water from Slabi Water Treatment Plant in Serian to Simpang Simunjan.

The scope of work consists of laying the main pipe, reticulation pipe, and communication pipe to every household and consumer in the area.

A high-level water tank with capacity 3 MLD (million litre daily) will also be built at Melikin.

The project is estimated to cost RM100 million with a grant from the state government.

The second package will involve laying of the main pipe line, reticulation pipe, and communication pipe to every household and consumer from Simpang Simunjan, Sabal, Bukit Punda until Simunjan.

It also consists of the construction of a high-level water tank with capacity 1.8 MLD at Sabal-Bukit Punda and booster pump station to be situated at Simpang Simunjan and also a high-level water tank with capacity 2.6 MLD.

“This Phase 2 project is estimated to cost RM160 million, also with a grant from the state government. The tender to Package 1 project is scheduled for next month. Land acquisition for high-level water tanks is completed, and handover has been done,” Snowdan said.

He said that thereafter, construction of the pipeline can proceed in view that the major scope of work is the pipeline, while the building plan for the high-level water tanks is being done simultaneously.

“The above are to provide a long-term solution to treated water supply problems in my constituency,” he added.

“For short-term measures, the Resident’s Office, sub-district office and the district office together with JBALB (Rural Water Supply Department) are sending water tankers to help supply water to the kampungs (villages) during this drought season.”

In the statement, Snowdan thanked His Majesty for highlighting the people’s problems with regards to the water supply issue in Kampung Telagus.

“Kampung Telagus is situated in my Balai Ringin constituency and is one of the many villages throughout the state that is being affected by water supply problems.

“I have quite often highlighted this issue to the agency and through my media statements and also during meet-the-people sessions to the Tuai Rumah (village chieftains) accordingly so that they can update and inform their rakyat (people),” Snowdan said.

He also thanked the state government, which had earlier granted funding totalling RM260 million for the Package 1 and 2 of the project to resolve the problem in the long run.