Wednesday, September 13
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Rh Jenggi Jemat villagers in Niah advised to be vigilant following landslip

Rh Jenggi Jemat villagers in Niah advised to be vigilant following landslip

0
By Jenifer Laeng on Sarawak
For the freshest news, join The Borneo Post's Telegram Channel and The Borneo Post on Newswav.

APM personnel checking on the landslip at the back of Rh Jenggi Jemat at Kampung Saeh Merah, in Niah in the wee hours yesterday.

MIRI (Sept 13): A landslip has occurred at the back of Rumah Jenggi Jemat at Kampung Saeh Merah, in Niah in the wee hours yesterday.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri), which deployed a team of four personnel to the scene after being informed about the incident, said no untoward incidents were reported during the incident.

“According to the villagers, the landslip had occurred at around 3am.

“The landslip is believed to have been triggered by a heavy rain which lasted for a few hours the night before,” it added.

APM Miri said a check conducted found that the situation was still safe for the villagers and hence, there was no need for an evacuation.

“Despite that, the villagers had been advised to stay vigilant, especially when it rains,” it said.

Recommended Posts