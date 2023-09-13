Rh Jenggi Jemat villagers in Niah advised to be vigilant following landslip

MIRI (Sept 13): A landslip has occurred at the back of Rumah Jenggi Jemat at Kampung Saeh Merah, in Niah in the wee hours yesterday.

The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri), which deployed a team of four personnel to the scene after being informed about the incident, said no untoward incidents were reported during the incident.

“According to the villagers, the landslip had occurred at around 3am.

“The landslip is believed to have been triggered by a heavy rain which lasted for a few hours the night before,” it added.

APM Miri said a check conducted found that the situation was still safe for the villagers and hence, there was no need for an evacuation.

“Despite that, the villagers had been advised to stay vigilant, especially when it rains,” it said.