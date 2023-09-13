Sarawak’s young divers dominate at Perak Talent Carnival

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak’s diving development programme has continued to yield excellent results as its young divers dominated the Perak Talent Carnival at Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre in Ipoh on Sept 8-9.

The 14-member team, guided by coaches Awang Sharzan Nasrin and Traisy Vivien Tukiet, scooped seven gold, five silver, and five bronze medals to top the eight-team competition, which saw the participation of 56 divers.

Terengganu finished second with two gold and two silver medals, while in third to fifth positions were Perak (1-2-0), Penang (1-0-3), and Pahang (0-0-2). Teams which did not win any medals were Sabah, Johor, and Kuala Lumpur.

Sarawak were so strong that they literally made clean sweeps in some events but according to the rules and regulations agreed upon by the organiser and team managers, the bronze goes to the other team that finishes fourth or fifth in the event.

Sarawak started the campaign with a bang in the first event, which was the Boys U10 1m springboard, with Muhammad Aniq Hamizie Abdullah grabbing the gold after collecting 80.00 points, Andrew Chung Shi Chien taking the silver with 78.50 points, and Awang Sharzan Zaqwan Awang Nasaruddin, Mohd Tiftazani Fakhrullah Mohd Tarmizi, and Justin Joel Joseph Bassinio finishing in third to fifth spots.

However, under the competition rules, the bronze was awarded to Heng U Jay from Penang.

Muhammad Aniq went on to capture his second gold in the Boys U10 3m springboard, where he collected 90.00 points, and Sarawak collected double gold when Awang Sharzan finished second also with 90.00 points.

Jassaballe John completed Sarawak’s clean sweep in the 1m springboard, when she topped the field of 19 divers in the Girls U10 category with 79.50 points, while teammate Nur Aina Syakira Mohamad Sezerie was second with 75.50 points and Ummi Zahra Sofea Muhammad Noah of Pahang was third on 73.00 points.

Fabianan Anderianna Brooke continued Sarawak’s excellence when she bagged the gold in the Girls U12 springboard after accumulating 134.00 points and her teammate Mya Yumna Schakeera Suhaili won the silver with 133.30 points, while the bronze went to Penang’s Nur Arissa Qaireen Azrizal, who collected 132.45 points.

Meanwhile, the other gold medals were delivered by Nur Aina Syakira in the Girls U10 3m springboard and Mya Yumna in the Girls U12 5m platform.

Sarawak Sports Corporation sports development officer for diving Wesley Inyau Wella, who accompanied the team to Perak, was delighted with the performance of the state divers.

“They have performed excellently and met our expectations and their hard and persistent training have paid off handsomely.

“The main objectives of sending them to this tournament is to give the U12 divers a real taste of competition and exposure in events outside Sarawak as well as giving the opportunity to them to strengthen friendship with other teams/countries and exchange ideas and knowledge on training and diving techniques.

“Furthermore, it also gives our core and development coaches good exposure and embrace more challenging tasks,” he said.