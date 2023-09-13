‘Segulai Sejalai’ musical to enliven Malaysia Day celebration

KUCHING (Sept 13): The musical theatre performance ‘Segulai Sejalai’ is one of the highlights of the Malaysia Day celebration that will be held at the Unity Stadium here on Saturday.

Its musical director, Tini Tyrani Adurahman, 42, said the performance will portray the historical journey of Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah, and Sarawak, right from their pursuit of independence up to the present day.

The three-segment performance involves a team of 150 members, including dancers, singers, actors, and martial artists.

“The first segment will feature a performance depicting the resistance against the Malayan Union, followed by the idea of forming Malaysia in the second segment, and the third segment will capture the spirit of Malaysia Madani.

“The show would also include portrayals of prominent national independence fighters such as Rosli Dhobi and Mat Salleh,” she told Bernama.

The 20-minute performance also includes local actors like Anding Indrawani and Azam Pitt.

Themed “Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan” (Determination in Unity, Fulfilling Hope), this year’s Malaysia Day celebration is scheduled to begin with a pre-show event at 7 pm before the official programme at 8.30 pm.

The programme’s highlights include a Malaysia Day Concert featuring local artists, a ceremony for signing the Malaysia Day Special Book, and a parade featuring the Merdeka Jalur Gemilang Convoy.

The acting Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tan Sri Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar will be the guest of honour at the event, with the presence of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Sarawak Chief Minister Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salang are also expected to attend. – Bernama