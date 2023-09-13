Sibu civil servant loses RM600,000 to phone scam

SIBU (Sept 13): A 40-year-old female civil servant has lost RM600,000 to a phone scam.

Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mohd Azam Ahmad Sapri said early last month the victim received a call from a fraudster, who claimed to be from Pos Laju in Perak.

“The suspect told the victim that she had sent a package containing several pieces of identity cards,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Azam said although the victim denied she sent the package, the call was connected to a man who identified himself as ‘Tuan Zakim’ from Perak police station.

“The victim apologised to the suspect, but the line was again connected to another suspect named ‘ASP Mohtar’, who told the victim she was also involved in illegal money laundering,” he said.

Mohd Azam said the victim panicked and was frightened, so followed all the instructions given by the suspect.

She was also instructed not to tell anyone about the case.

He said the victim then transferred RM20,000 to two bank accounts and was told the money was for ‘auditing’ purposes.

“After that, the victim was told to borrow more money from several financial institutions before all her loan money, fixed deposits, and SSPN (National Education Savings Scheme) totalling RM580,000 were transferred to five different accounts given by the suspect throughout the month of August,” he said.

The victim only realised she was duped when the suspect could not be contacted, leading her to lodge a police report on Sept 12.

Mohd Azam said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

He again advised the public not to accept phone calls from unknown callers and refrain from giving their banking information to any unknown individuals.

“There is no need to feel afraid or scared of any allegations made against you if you did not do anything wrong,” he stressed.

For more information or advice, call the National Scam Response Centre on 997, or the CCID Scam Response Centre on 03-28101559 or 03-26101599.

Alternatively, look for @CyberCrimeAlertRMP or @JSJKPDRM on Facebook.