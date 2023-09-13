Sibuti man claims trial to sexually assaulting 10-year-old sister-in-law

MIRI (Sept 13): A 45-year-old man pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of sexually assaulting his 10-year-old sister-in-law.

Based on the charge sheet, the man, who is from Sibuti, is accused of assaulting the girl for sexual purpose by touching her breasts.

He allegedly committed the offence on Aug 20, 2023 at around 8pm inside a store room of a longhouse.

The accused is charged under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 and punishable under Section 14 of the same Act, read together with Section 16(1) of the same Act.

The charge under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017 carries a jail term of up to 20 years and also liable to whipping while Section 16 of the Act provides for additional jail term of not exceeding five years and whipping of not less than two strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Judge Zaini Fishir@Fisal fixed Oct 19 for the management of the case and allowed the accused to be released on RM5,000 bail with two local sureties pending the date.