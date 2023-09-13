Tasik Biru rep proposes for new administrative division to be created comprising Bau, Lundu

BAU (Sept 13): Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine) Dato Henry Harry Jinep has proposed for a new administrative division to be created comprising Bau and Lundu districts.

He was cited in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report as saying that the two districts will have a combined population of 72,000.

Henry, who is also Tasik Biru assemblymen, hopes this matter will be raised by the elected representatives from these districts in the coming State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting in November.

“Lundu district is being included in the proposal together with Bau district so that the area is not left out (from enjoying the benefits),” he had said during the Bau District Community Leaders and Village Chiefs (KMKK) appreciation dinner at the Civic Centre here on Monday night.

So far, there are 12 administrative divisions in Sarawak with Serian Division being the latest one established in 2015.

Meanwhile, the dinner was also attended by Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang.

Also present were KuchÂ­ing Division Bidayuh Temenggong Dato Austin Dimin, Greater Kuching Coordinated Development Agency (GKCDA) special officer Datu Ik Pahon Joyik, Bau district officer Constantine Gerald Jonas and Majlis Adat Istiadat Sarawak (MAIS) Bidayuh section head Dr Charlie Ungang.